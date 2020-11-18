TSA: FG collects N19trn in five years

News Top Stories

Federal Government realised gross collection of over N19 trillion from implementation of Treasury Single Account (TSA) between August 2015 and February 2020. The implementation of the central account increased collection of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to over N6.5 billion in November 2019 and saved over N43 billion monthly in ways and means charges.

 

The figures came to fore, yesterday, in Abuja as Republic of Gambia sought Nigeria’s technical assistance towards implementation of TSA in Gambia’s public finance system.

 

TSA is a unified structure of government bank accounts that gives a consol  idated view of government cash resources. Nigerian government introduced the central control account in 2012, but began full implementation across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in 2015.

 

Speaking at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigeria and Republic of  Gambia on TSA, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said Nigeria benefitted immensely from the implementation of TSA. She said the MoU ought to have taken place before save for outbreak of COVID- 19 pandemic.

 

The minister listed some advantages of TSA implementation which Gambia also stands to benefits if the country toes the line as Nigeria.

 

“Implementation of TSA has benefited Nigeria immensely. Among other verifiable benefits, we can now easily determine our aggregate cash balance which is critical for managing public finances at a time of acute fiscal constraints.

 

In addition, we are saving average N45 billion monthly in interest payments.

 

On the monetary policy side, we have better control over money supply and, therefore, able to rein in inflation and undue pressure on the Naira.

 

“Our foreign reserve  position has also recorded appreciable improvement through the consolidation of Federal Government foreign currency earnings under the TSA.

 

It is my expectation that The Gambia will enjoy all of these benefits if they diligently implement TSA,” Ahmed said. In her remark, Permanent Secretary, Gambia’s Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Ada Gaye, said that the tour has helped them to understand the workings of the TSA.

 

“The Gambia wants to efficiently manage its funds; the fragmentation of accounting systems in The Gambia is huge. It is, therefore, noteworthy for The Gambia to adopt TSA.

 

We are going to create the needed sensitisation to help the people of Gambia understand the process. Nigeria is the big brother while The Gambia is the small brother. We are happy to cement this brotherly love,” Gaye said.

 

Gambian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amadou Sheikh Oman Taal, in a remark, described Nigeria as a big example within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region

