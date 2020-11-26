TSA: Replicating Nigeria’s experience abroad

Five years into full enforcement, the Treasury Single Account, (TSA), has recorded string of successes as a potent financial reform tool that has attracted other nation’s attention. ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

There are several policies of the government showcasing transparency and openness in financial dealings. These include Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System, GIFMIS and Treasury Single Account, TSA. Of the horde, adoption of TSA policy, an instrument to seal financial leakages across ministries, department and agencies (MDAs) stands government out in financial reforms breakthrough.

Prior to its enforcement, agencies of government kept multiple bank accounts. Revenue remittance to government coffers was haphazardly undertaken. Conceived in 2012, its adoption, enforcement wasn’t a smooth sail. Section 46 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 established the Treasury Single Account as a unified structure of government bank accounts that enables the consolidation of government cash resources, and into which all government cash including amounts of money received by covered entities shall be deposited. The account is domiciled in Central Bank of Nigeria.

Outlook

TSA was conceived under the previous administration. Its full implementation was, however, kick started by President Muhammadu Buhari. Essentially, the central account consolidates all inflows from all agencies of government into a single account at the Central Bank of Nigeria. Up till December 2015, compliance to TSA, a financial policy that compels revenue generating agencies of government to remit their funds into designated central account at the Central Bank of Nigeria, was observed in breach. The economy unavoidably fell into recession in 2015. The government needed massive funds to spend its way out of the recession. It became incumbent on the administration to force down TSA implementation on MDAs as a non-negotiable policy for all agencies of government. The administration set a brief time line for MDAs to move their accounts from commercial banks to TSA account with CBN. The cardinal objective of TSA is to facilitate the implementation of Federal Government’s cash management policy.

Updates, key achievements

Enforcement of the policy has brought a lot of benefits. Within five years span of implementation, the policy has been embraced across government agencies. Its enforcement led to increase in collection of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to the tune of over N6.5 billion as of November 2019 from remapping of service type, and a gross collection in total sum of N19 trillion from August 2015 to February 2020. Beside, its implementation to reduction in wages and means charged. Federal Government saves over N43 billion monthly in wages and means charges, in addition to enabling government save N250 million monthly effective from November 1, 2018 when it stopped paying for collection charges .

Of course, reducing the number of bank accounts results in lower administrative cost for the government for maintaining these accounts, including the cost associated with bank reconciliation, and reduced banking fees. Other achievements of the policy enforcement include smooth hassle free enrolment of all MDAs including tertiary educational and health institutions, end to end automation of government payments and improved coordination between fiscal and monetary policies.

The TSA ensures that the Ministry of Finance has full control over budget allocations, and strengthens the authority of the budget appropriation. When separate bank accounts are maintained, the result is often a fragmented system, where funds provided for budgetary appropriations are augmented by additional cash resources that become available through various creative, often extra-budgetary, measures.

Adapting TSA experience across continent:

Success recorded by Nigeria government with TSA experience is obvious. Africa countries desirous of having a central account that would enable government have total control of her earnings are seeking Nigeria’s technical support to domesticate the policy in their home countries.

The Republic of Gambia wants a replication of TSA as central policy of her finance reform by seeking Nigeria’s assistance. The country’s Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Ada Gaye, was at Federal Ministry of Finance, Abuja, last week, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nigeria government.

Prior to last week, the delegation had met with top officials of Nigeria government led by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed. In her remarks at the MOU signing ceremony, Ahmed said Nigeria benefitted immensely from implementation of TSA.

“We are happy to have you here again after your last visit in May, 2019 when, based on the recommendation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), you visited Nigeria for a week-long study tour of Treasury Single Account (TSA) implementation.

“Following the successful conclusion of the tour, the Gambia requested for technical co-operation with Nigeria to support its own transition to TSA. To that aim, representatives of both countries worked on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) detailing the terms and scope of the co-operation.

The signing ceremony was initially scheduled for March, 2020 but had to be postponed indefinitely as a result of the lockdown and disruptions occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic. We are glad that we are signing the MOU today to actualize this important handshake across the West African Coast,” she said. The minister listed some advantages of TSA implementation, which Republic of Gambia also stands to benefits if the country toes the same line as Nigeria.

“Implementation of TSA has benefited Nigeria immensely. Among other verifiable benefits, we can now easily determine our aggregate cash balance which is critical for managing public finances at a time of acute fiscal constraints.

In addition, we are saving average N45 billion monthly in interest payments. On the monetary policy side, we have better control over money supply and therefore able rein in inflation and undue pressure on the naira. “Our foreign reserve position has also recorded appreciable improvement through the consolidation of Federal Government foreign currency earnings under the TSA. It is my expectation that The Gambia will enjoy all of these benefits if they diligently implement TSA,”.

Ahmed said. Giving tips on successful implementation of TSA to the visitors Ahmed said: “To start with, as with all governance reforms, you need strong political support to deal with the heavy lifting that comes with PFM reforms. Do not embark on this journey if you are not confident that you have the buy-in of your topmost political leadership. It is the most potent antidote against the several headwinds that will try to undermine and derail your reform effort. “Next in line is to assemble the right team of competent and committed reformers with in-depth knowledge of PFM. Upon that team will rest the responsibility of translating policy into action and by so doing, ensuring that your TSA expectations are met.

There are more factors at play. You need, for instance, the financial resources and an enabling environment to drive reforms . “The importance of synergy between the fiscal and monetary authorities cannot be over-emphasized. Equally important is the co-operation of other stakeholders: the parliament; the ministries, departments and agencies of government; the banks and service providers. “Above all, the general public, on whose behalf government exists and manages public funds, must be convinced that TSA and other reforms are being implemented in their interest and for the good of the country. As is the case in Nigeria, when you have their support; they will take it upon themselves to be the rampart against forces of resistance and any attempt at derailing the reforms,” she said. In her remark, Gaye expressed happiness to be in Nigeria to sign the MoU, saying that the tour had helped them to understand the workings of the TSA. “The Gambia wants to efficiently manage its funds; the fragmentation of accounting systems in The Gambia is huge. It is, therefore, noteworthy for The Gambia to adopt TSA. We are going to create the needed sensitisation to help the people of Gambia understand the process. Nigeria is the big brother while The Gambia is the small brother. We are happy to cement this brotherly love.” Gambian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amadou Sheikh Oman Taal, described Nigeria as a big example within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). “We are trying to make reforms in our financial management. Therefore, this collaboration with Nigeria is very important to us. So, The Gambia Central Bank will get closer to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) so as to learn and get the necessary experience,” he said.

Last line:

TSA policy is a huge success no doubt. The hand of fellowship being extended to Republic of The Gambia for its replication and other nations on the waiting line is a testimonial of incredible success the initiative has recorded.

