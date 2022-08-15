News Top Stories

TSG hails Faleke’s appointment as APC PCC Secretary

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has hailed the appointment of its Chairman James Faleke as the Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) This was contained in a congratulatory message to Faleke on behalf of the group by the Head of Media, Tosin Adeyanju. The body said: “We wish to join your family, friends and political associates both locally and internationally to celebrate your appointment as the Secretary of the Tinubu/ Shettima Campaign Organisation for the 2023 presidential election. No doubt sir, your appointment is indeed a round peg in a round hole. “Congratulations to you on this new opportunity and national assignment to serve our great party APC, and the nation at large.” The team described the appointment as perfect, strategic owing to his political sagacity, his knack for development, social dexterity, and his loyalty to Tinubu. It added: “We are also so excited on your behalf, knowing fully well that you are a great fit for that position and will deliver beyond the expectations of the campaign council as you did during the last presidential primary. “As a noble organisation committed to the Tinubu/ Shetimma 2023 victory at the polls, we would like to thank our leader and the party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his Vice, Sen. Shetimma for finding you worthy for this noble appointment.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

