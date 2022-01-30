Tsnare releases new Single for Valentine

Chime Tsnare has hit the Music Airwaves with a new single “Bubble” for his growing fans for the Valentine season.

Tsnare said that, “He believes that the new single is a nice fit for the upcoming Valentine season, with nice lyrical contents to suit the Valentine season.

“Bubble is a love story of a man seriously in love with a woman and expressing how he feels about her from the depth of his heart.”

Tsnare who promised to release more hits songs said that, “My relationship with female fans is, they love the music I sing and I do my best to keep giving the good vibes.”

According to him, “Bubble was composed two years ago but was released for the upcoming lover’s season-Valentine and any other romantic occasions like wedding, proposals, amongst others.”

Tsnare who had released “Yobody” will be launching his EP very soon , and promised that Bubble will be launched later this year.

