Tsnare uses music as a tool to impact the world positively

Young talented instrumentalist and producer, Chimeleadhu Amakiri, popularly known as Tsnare, has founded music as a tool to impact the rest of the world positively. The singer who possesses a B.Sc in Electrical Engineering, from University of Science and Technology (UST), Rivers State, has released a single, ‘Yo body’, which is surging waves at the musical scene. Speaking on what makes his different from that of other upcoming musicians, he said: “I would say my music is natural, I play the life instrument and practice the actual music. I stand up with my guitar or pick up my piano and play to make you enjoy what I am doing.

My music is natural is not like other digitalised kind of music that you can’t play without being engineered”, the artiste explained. “For me music is that tool that I want to use to make the world a betterplace, somethingtoputsmiles on people’s faces.

Music is that one thing that I believe is a tool inside of me that I can use to impact the rest of the world positively. So that is what God has given to me to impact the world and I am trying to do that”. Quizzed on challenges as an upcoming musician, he said: “As a young artiste, one of the main challenges is finance and platform to showcase the talent you have inside of you. I have gone different stages in life since I was 17 and now 34 years, for that reason I have come up with a record label to use it as a tool to encourage youths and empower them. We are going to do a lot of musical exercises to harness talent, get the ones that are not being heard in the street to be heard.”

