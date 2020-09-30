News

TSTV applauds FG’s reforms in broadcast industry

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

An indigenous pay television platform, TSTV, has commended the recent reforms undertaken by the Federal Government as part of measures to regulate the broadcast industry. The reform, according to the Federal Government, would regulate “the web and online TV/radio…of international broadcasters beaming signals into Nigeria,” among others.

It sought, in the main, to halt monopoly, anti-competitive policy, thereby promoting local content. Addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, Managing Director of TSTV, Mr. Bright Echefu, said the innovative multi-channel direct to home platform had continued to draw strength from the support the government had continued to provide. According to Echefu, plans had since been concluded to re-launch TSTV’s services on October 1, with a pay per view model as low as N3.00 and as high as N5.00 for a channel per day.

This was as he assured the viewing public that the Pay TV had rebuilt its brand to deliver optimal value through an advanced technology and model that would be beneficial to all subscribers. “The only reason TSTV is standing today is because the Federal Government has stood by us,” Echefu said.

