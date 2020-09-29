TSTV applauds FG’s reforms in broadcast industry

…relaunches services

An indigenous pay television platform, TSTV, has commended the recent reforms undertaken by the Federal Government, as part of measures to regulate the broadcast industry.

The reform, according to government, will regulatate “the web and online TV/radio…of international broadcasters beaming signals into Nigeria”, among others.

It seeks, in the main, to halt monopoly, anti-competitive policy, thereby promoting local content.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Tuesday, Managing Director of TSTV, Mr. Bright Echefu, the innovative multi-channel direct to home platform, has continued to draw strength from the support government has continued to provide.

According to Echefu, plans have since been concluded to relaunch TSTV’s services on October 1, with a pay per view model as low as N3.00, and as high as N5.00 for a channel per day.

This was as he assured the viewing public that the Pay TV has rebuilt its brand to deliver optimal value through an advanced technology and model that will be beneficial to all subscribers.

“The only reason TSatV is standing today, is because the Federal Government has stood by us,” Echefu said.

On what the relaunch will bring, he stated: “On 1st October 2017, we had our official launch with great expectations but the Pay TV environment was a bit choky. We were able to wriggle our way though they were many challenges, to redeem our lost relationship on October 1st.

“TSTV is ready for business as a major player in the Pay TV industry. Having studied the market and minds of Nigerians critically, we are creating a model that will benefit all Nigerians.

“We know that most of the channels in a bouquet are not watched and with this pay per view model, we have broken it down for Nigerians to book their own bouquet by getting the channels they want and select the bouquet that suits their demands for as low as N2.00 to N5.00 per day by loading the TSTV vouchers.

“Exactly what we told Nigerians is what we are going to do; why do you have to pay so much to have access to content?

“TSTV has invested heavily in acquiring rights for some major channels in other platforms to be viewed on TSTV at affordable prices.”

He added that due to the upgrade in technology, the old decoders available in 2017, which had been showing content till date, will expire two weeks after the relaunch.

