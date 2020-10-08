TSTV: Endless wait for pay-tv

After Nigerians’ hopes had been raised and dashed three years ago, indigenous Pay-Tv operator, TSTV, has made another shot at a come-back, symbolically relaunching on October 1, 2020, same way it did in 2017. But the pessimism among disappointed Nigerians hasn’t gone as the question remains ‘Will TSTV get it right this time?’ SAMSON AKINTARO reports

Days before its relaunch last week on October 1, social media was awashed with postings about its come-back, even while there was no official communication regarding that on its social media page. But the company made its relaunch on September 29 through a press conference held in Abuja, where its Chief Executive Officer, Bright Echefu, reeled out the company’s offerings and market entry strategies.

While keeping to the promise it made three years ago of a pay-asyou- go service, unlike what other existing Pay-Tv operators are currently offering, TSTV is promising to disrupt the industry again with innovative packages that would deliver Nigerians from the clutches of DStv and Startimes with their arbitrary tariff increase. But this has not generated the expected excitement among Pay-Tv subscribers in the country.

Past failure

Touted as the first and only fully indigenous Pay-Tv operator in the country, TSTV came into the industry on October 1, 2017 with mouthwatering offerings that raised the hope of many Nigerians. Indeed, its decision to launch on the country’s independence day was said to be symbolic as a declaration of ‘freedom’ in the Pay-Tv industry.

But while the anxious prospective customers were expecting to see the decoders in the market immediately after the launch, TSTV said it would not be rolling out commercially until November 1, 2017. Gradually, the excitement began to wane, but hopeful Nigerians kept faith with the company and eagerly awaited November 1.

However, by November 1, the company rather announced the commencement of test (free-to-air) transmission, which subscribers with universal decoders could pick and watch for free. This, obviously, did not go down well with most prospective subscribers who were anxiously waiting to get the company’s decoder as they bombarded TSTV’s twitter handle with complaints and expressions of disappointment.

By mid-December 2017, TSTV issued a statement assuring the people that decoders would be made available before December 25 of that year. The statement went on to give a week deadline by saying that the decoders would be made available by “next week.”

The statement read: “We are almost done with our test transmission and we are just putting some finishing touches and hopefully by the grace of God, between now and next week the decoders will be out for sale. “We are informing Nigerians that they must enjoy their Christmas with their decoders. So, before Christmas, the decoders will be everywhere in the market. Also, keep in mind that the price of the decoder, which is N5,000, remains unchanged and all the features plus extra benefits TSTV promised during the lunch, including the controversial Bein channels, will still be included.” But that never happened.

Back for good?

Announcing the company’s com-back at a press conference in Abuja, Echefu assured Nigerians that the Pay TV had rebuilt its brand to deliver the same value and content earlier promised in 2017, but in advanced technology and model beneficial to all.

He disclosed that out of the 180 channels to be rolled out, 80 of them were High Definition (HD) channels, adding that TSTV was the first Pay TV in sub-Saharan Africa to adopt H.265 decoder, which streams at a higher quality. According to him, the last three years gave TSTV the opportunity and time to carry out internal restructuring to build a brand that would be better appreciated by the generality of Nigerians.

He disclosed that Nigerians would be able to select channels with programmes of their choice to book personal bouquets, have the option to roll over and pause subscriptions in the event a subscriber would be away for a long period without access to using his or her decoder to view its programmes.

In his words: “On October 1, 2017, we had our official launch with great expectations, but the Pay TV environment was a bit choky. We were able to wriggle our way though they were many challenges, to redeem our lost relationship on October 1.

“TSTV is ready for business as a major player in the Pay-TV industry. Having studied the market and minds of Nigerians critically, we are creating a model that will benefit all Nigerians. “We know that most of the channels in a bouquet are not watched and with this pay per view model, we have broken it down for Nigerians to book their bouquet by getting the channels they want and select the bouquet that suits their demands for as low as N2.00 to N5.00 per day by loading the TSTV vouchers.

“Exactly what we told Nigerians is what we are going to do; why do you have to pay so much to have access to content? “TSTV has invested heavily in acquiring rights for some major channels in other platforms to be viewed on TSTV at affordable prices.”

He, however, revealed that due to its upgrade in technology and services, the old decoders initially released in 2017, which has been showing content to date, would cease to be in use in the next two weeks. While noting that TSTV subscribers would have to purchase new decoders at an amount to be revealed at the re-launch, he said old decoders could be swapped for the new decoders at an amount also to be disclosed on October 1.

Readiness still

in doubt While the relaunch on October 1 was marked with a roadshow in Abuja, prospective subscribers who are still holding on to hope were still asking the question “how do we get the decoders” and there seems to be no official answer from the TV operator as of now. But from those who cared to answer as prospective dealers, the answer to the question was that TSTV had only re-launched in Abuja, while its decoders would be made available in other states in subsequent months.

As of the time of filing this report, information about TSTV decoders is still scanty, thus raising more scepticism among Nigerians. Again, before the re-launch and almost a week after the re-launch, a visit to the company’s website showed that it was still under re-construction or upgrading. As a company that has just re-launched and expected to be dishing out information about its products and offerings, TSTV’s social media handles have also remained quiet.

Last line

For a company that had raised and dashed hopes in the past, TSTV has not shown the seriousness it needs to win back the trust of Nigerians. Yet, it is needed to challenge the incumbent operators, who have held Nigerians by the jugular through cutthroat tariffs. It is only hoped that the promoters of the company will this time around perfect their plans and redeem all its promises of affordable, quality and convenient pay-tv service to Nigerians.

