TStv set to revolutionise pay tv landscape in Nigeria

…As Nigerians will pay for only channels they watch

At last, there is respite for Nigerian pay tv customers as a new service provider Telecomm Satellite Television (TStv) has said that it will attend to core demands of Nigerians from the former sole service provider, Multichoice, that they pay only for what they watch.

Bright Echefu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TStv, said Nigerians should not be made to pay for television channels they do not watch.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja recently, Echefu said TStv does not believe citizens should pay for channels they do not watch. Echefu said with TStv, Nigerians will only pay for what they want to watch — with some channels for free.

“TStv has about 120 channels for now with some that are free. It is only the channel a subscriber wants that he/she subscribes to at the lowest rates in the market,” the CEO said. “There are channels that are free. All news channels cost just N2:00 per day just like kids channels. I can assure members of the public that TStv is here to offer value to Nigerians.

“We do not believe that Nigerians should pay for channels they do not watch or pay for channels even when they are not around to watch any of the programmes.” He said subscribers to TStv will be able to pause their subscription for any period of time they are not watching television. Echefu added that TStv is in all the states of the federation and beaming signals to over 50 countries in Africa.

