TTSWG tasks FG on harmonisation of policies

The Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG), a consortium of key stakeholders and professionals synergising to promote sustainability in the sector, has emphasised the need for policies governing the sector to be harmonized by the Federal Government in order to promote sustainability. The Group stated this at the annual end-of-year meeting for its members and stakeholders held in Lagos recently. According to a press release, representatives of the TTSWG Secretariat, during the event, gave an update on the activities of the group through the year 2022. The secretariat also shared with members its plans for 2023, including an internship initiative that would help matchmake undergraduates with telecommunication and technology companies to provide them with internship opportunities, and indicated some partner universities it has MOUs with, such as Covenant University, Kings University, and University of Maiduguri.
