TTSWG’s webinar focuses on employee wellbeing in tech sector

The Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG), in collaboration with key partners, recently organised its third webinar, with the theme, “Well-being as a Hallmark of Sustainability in the Technology Sector,” which presented workplace well-being as a pivotal arm of sustainability.

The webinar was held to educate participants on how employers and employees in the Telecom and Technology industries can promote sustainability through global best practices, innovation, and thought leadership while adhering to the UN’s SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) of good health and well-being. The main thrust of the webinar was the fact that the work environment often presents different occupational pressures that can lead to a buildup of physical or mental ill-health that, in the longterm, may result in loss of time, productivity, and even company credibility.

Therefore, it is important to have good working conditions built on occupational health and safety principles to promote business growth through the retention of talent. The event, which was moderated by Lola Esan, a Partner at Workforce Advisory Services, EY West Africa, featured a panel session that included international and foreign experts.

Speaking at the event, Dapo Omolade, an international Health Safety and Environment (HSE) expert, stated: “There has to be a system that makes sure the health of the workers’ lives is prolonged even after leaving the company,” in detailing the importance of ensuring the good health of employees. Also, another panelist, Ian Cooke, the Head of Corporate & Consumer Services at NEBOSH, an organisation that provides health, safety, and environmental qualifications in the UK, elaborated on the role of employees in allowing room for a system that fosters employee wellbeing in the workplace. He said: “Give room for

