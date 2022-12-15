News

TTW Promotion debuts single ‘Bend Down’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Totheworld Media Ltd, better known as TTW Promotion, have debuted their first single Bend Down’ off their upcoming album.

TTW Media Ltd is a full service PR, Brand and Talent agency based in Lagos, Nigeria

The CEO of TTW Media Ltd, Abiose Ahmed had earlier revealed their new single and album will be released on the 22nd of December.

This afrobeat song claimed the number 1 spot on its first day of release, it has also Claimed several numbers as many more people continue to discover this great tune.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Train Attack: Terrorists leader proposed marriage to many female abductees – Female Victim

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

A freed Kaduna train attack victim, MissAzurfa Lois John, yesterday said she was not the only one that terrorists that attacked the Abuja-Kaduna bound train proposed marriage to. Instead, she said the proposal was a normal thing with the terrorists. Azurfa said they proposed marriage to many of the female victims, but once you declined […]
News

FGC’s abduction: USOSA seeks state of emergency on security

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Old students of the 104 Unity Schools in the country, under the aegis of Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) have condemned the abduction of students and teachers of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State by armed bandits in the morning of Thursday. The association in a statement entitled: “USOSA condemns the abduction of […]
News

Security: Sanwo-Olu boosts NAF operations

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan

Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, has stated that the state government will continue to support the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies in order for there to be peace and security in the state. According to a statement that was released on Sunday and signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica