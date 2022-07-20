Tu Baba, Alibaba, Reminisce for ‘Destalker Laughter Crusade’

All is set for the comedy show, ‘Destalker Laughter Crusade’ which is billed to hold at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria lsland, Lagos, hold on Sunday, August 7. The show, according to the organisers, promises to be a memorable one.

Artistes schedule to perform at the rib cracking event include award winning artistes, such as Tu Baba, Reminisce, others include the King of Comedy, Alibaba, AY, Gordons, Gbenga Adeyinka d 1st and many others. Put together by Oghenekowhoyan Onaibe Desmond aka Destalker, the stand-up comedian has remained a force to reckon with in the Nigerian Comedy industry.

In 2019, Destalker won the Naija FM Comedy Awards Comedian of the Year. Last year he emerged Humour Awards Comedian of the Year as he was nominated alongside the likes of other well-known comedians: Kennyblaq, Acapella, MC Edo Pikin among others. During the unveiling ceremony of Destalker Laughter Crusade the fast raising comedian recall what he went through to be where he is today.

He said: “I laugh very hard when I hear people say I came out of nowhere. I have been in Lagos for almost 14 years doing comedy but, grace finally found me about four years back and now I am the Destalker you know”. Speaking on the show titled, Destalker Laughter Crusade the Warri, Delta State born comedian and presenter said: “My show coming up on Sunday 7th August will be one of the biggest comedy event to happen this year.

“Destalker Laughter Crusade as the name implies is more than a comedy show but a crusade experience. We will be having two shows, one on the red carpet and the other in the main Eko Hotel Hall.” The self-styled motivational stand-up comedian has made a big name for himself in the comedy industry because of his style of dishing out jokes. His motivational slant to comedy has given him an edge in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

