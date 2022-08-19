TUC appoints Toro SEC Gen

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has appointed Comrade Nuhu Toro as the Secretary General and Chief Executive of its Labour Centre effective August 12, 2022. The decision was taken at the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Comrade Festus Osifo-led National Executive Council (NEC) of Congress, held in Abuja, after the recommendation by NAC, CWC and ratified by NEC. Comrade Toro, who until his appointment was the Deputy Secretary General of TUC, is to fill the vacuum created by the demise of Comrade Musa Lawal Ozigi, during an Abuja-Kaduna train attack in March. Toro has over two decades of trade union movement experience and had served in different departments and capacities at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), especially Organising/Industrial Relations before joining TUC three years ago. He is positive driven, strong, active and self-motivated with high sense of creativity. He is an alumnus of the Global Labour University, where he obtained a Master’s degree from the State University of Campinas, Brazil in Labour Economics. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. in Sociology (Development) at University of Abuja. Toro is an organiser by training and has attended several trainings in the area of organising trade union rights and collective bargaining around the world. He is currently a member of the Global Organising Academy.
