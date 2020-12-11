Business

TUC: COVID-19 exposed our collapsed economy

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has said that the outbreak of Covid- 19 only further exposed the appalling state of the country’s economy. The workers added that prior to the outbreak, organised labour had urged government to save the economy through diversification but all pleas were ignored.

The congress stated this at its just concluded National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. The organ’s meeting was declared opened by the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Emmanuel Udom, ably represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem.

The governor counseled the TUC leadership to remain united and focused in the pursuit of its goals and aspirations, which include among others, better welfare for members and Nigerians at large, robust government policies, etc.

The NEC lamented that despite the huge loans the Federal gGovernment collected prior to the outbreak of the pandemic, no significant move was made to remedy the health, education and the manufacturing sectors of the economy, adding that the attitude of public office holders seeking healthcare abroad rather than improving the nation’s health sector was part of the problem. In its resolutions, the workers called on the Federal Government to resolve all outstanding issues with the health sector workers to avoid another industrial action.

Similarly, the workers urged the Federal Government to drastically reduce the cost of governance and eradicate contract inflation, given the level of poverty in the country, adding that government should award contracts to only labour friendly indigenous companies.

On insecurity, the TUC NEC -in-Session appreciated the effort of the security agencies in fighting crimes and criminality, but added that the Commander- in -Chief of the Arm Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the security agencies should change their operational strategies with a view to ending the menace now. “Many innocent Nigerians have lost their lives and unfortunately there appears to be no end in sight. Government and security agencies must remember that they swore to protect the lives, property and the territorial integrity of the country,” the union said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CBN: Boosting productivity in agric sector

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

If the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for Q2’20 released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last week is anything to go by, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s measures to improve productivity in the country’s agricultural sector are clearly yielding positive results, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM In its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for […]
Business

Oil prices rise on Saudi Aramco’s upbeat demand view, Iraq output cut

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices climbed on Monday, supported by Saudi optimism on Asian demand and an Iraqi pledge to deepen supply cuts, although uncertainty over a deal to shore up the U.S. economic recovery capped gains. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 50 cents, or 1.2%, to $41.72 a barrel at 0301 GMT, […]
Business

PIB and foreign investors’ apathy

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was expected to, for the umpteenth time, be submitted to the National Assembly for passage highlighting happenings in industry during the third quarter of 2020. Adeola Yusuf, in this analysis, shows how unstable fiscal regime and dearth of foreign capital foistered in the country based on footdragging on PIB passage […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: