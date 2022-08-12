TUC Crisis: Group advises against recognition of new leadership

The leadership crisis currently rocking the leadership of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) assumed another dimension Tuesday as a Group, Concerned Affiliates of TUC-N, distanced itself from the purported election held recently that produced the current president of the Congress. Addressing the media in Lagos, Chairman of the group, Emmanuel Jaja, said the affiliates considered it absolutely necessary to draw the attention of the public, especially the federal and state governments and all employers of labour in Nigeria to the fact that the purported National Delegates Conterence of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday July 19, 2022, was a nullity and, therefore, the products of the conference should not by any means be recognised as the leadership of TUC.

He said the so called Delegates Conference contradicted all forms, rules and laws guiding the Congress’ delegates conferences. He said: “It is most regrettable and disheartening that a Labour Centre like ours (TUC) could deliberately desecrate the temple of justice by fla-grantly disobeying its orders. The National Industrial Court on Wednesday July 6, 2022, restrained TUC and its agents in the presence of TUC lawyers and that of the PENGASAN from conducting the Delegates Conference of the Congress pending the determination of the substantive issues in respect of attempts by the same PENGASAN, who believed that their personal choice not to attend the 2019 Delegates Conference of the Congress in 2019 should render the unanimously agreed resolutions of the conference a nulity. “The court also magnanimously granted an accelerated hearing to the matter. The question that readily comes to mind is, what is so urgent in the matter that warrant TUC and PENGASSAN to disobey the court order? “The National Industrial Court is the last hope of all trade unions and labour centres to seek justice and redress on all industrial relation matters.

“The crux of the matter here is the Trade Union Congress resolutions at its 11th Triennial National Delegates Conference held in 2019, where the Conference unanimously agreed that FOTOB should produce the National President of the Congress from 2019 to 2022 while ASSIBIFI should produce the President of the Congress from 2022 to 2025 and, thereafter the position of the Presidency shall be left open to any affiliate that wishes to contest the position of presidency.” He said this decision was reached at various organs of the Centre, from National Administrative Council (NAC), the Central Working Committee (CWO), the national executive council (NEC) and finally at the National Delegates Conference (NDC). According to him, the implementation of the resolutions commenced with FOTOB, which produced the President of the Congress as agreed in 2019 and by 2022 June he served out his tenure as per the resolution of the 2019 Delegates Conference and for ASSIBI to produce the next president.

“Regrettably, the National Secretariat of the Congress on February 28, 2022 issued a notice on the Congress’ WhatsApp platforms informing the Affliates of the coming Congress’ National Delegates Conference, which was scheduled to hold on July 19 and 20, 2022. “The course of our court action was the inclusion of the position of the Presidency among the contestable positions. On noticing what we considered initially as a mistake turned out to be a deliberate and wilful intention to distort the Congress’ unanimous agreement reached at the 2019 Delegates Conference. “These 10 affliates jointly wrote to the leadership of the Congress drawing their attention to the mistake and requested for its correction, but until the time of this press briefing no response was received from the President of the Congress.

