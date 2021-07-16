Business

TUC deplores planned restriction of fuel import

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has condemned the planned move to limit fuel imports to few operators in the oil and gas industry as monopolistic and a deliberate attempt to frustrate the challenges the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is intended to solve.

The workers’ body counseled in a statement that the market should be left open if the government truly wants to be sincere in addressing the problem of the sector. According to the statement, the labour expressed dismay over the conspiracy to waste another opportunity to fix the sector, noting that from the lawmakers’ position and body language one could infer they were serving the interest of some few individuals to the detriment of the over 97 per cent of the country’s population.

In the statement signed by the TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, FCIA, MNIM, and Secretary General, Comrade (Barr.) Musa-Lawal Ozigi, the congress said the country could not afford to continue toying with the oil and gas sector as it remains the only major source of foreign exchange.

The labour leaders urge the lawmakers to rise up and provide true leadership instead of serving the interest of few capitalists. It is high time these principalities and powers removed their knees from the neck of Nigeria and Nigerians. According to the statement, “the congress is not against the companies holding refining licences; we are only saying the sector should be left open so the destiny of the country will not be in the hands of a few individuals.

“The pertinent questions are; how well are the products and markets controlled by these same few people doing? Why are the lawmakers failing to see the large number of companies and employment that could be created when more investors are allowed to invest? “Are these people (lawmakers) not disturbed by the unprecedented insecurity challenge in the country caused by unemployment? How long are these people going to continue to exploit the country?

