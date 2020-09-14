TUC issues 7 days strike ultimatum to FG

*Writes Buhari, decries annihilation of Nigeria

*Demands reversal of petrol, electricity price, others

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to reverse the increases in petrol price, electricity tariff and other social services, or risk an indefinite industrial action and national protest come September 23.

The ultimatum was contained in a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, and signed by President of the TUC, Comrade Quadri Olaleye and Secretary General TUC, Comrade (Barr) Musa Lawal, with the title: ‘We Cannot Bear the Burden Any Longer, Issuance of Seven Days ultimatum!!!’

The letter, which was sighted by newsmen on Monday in Abuja, stated that it was written primarily to once again, draw the President’s attention to earlier communication on the issues under contention, which were affecting the survival of majority of Nigerians.

The letter reads: “We have observed the gradual and steady annihilation of Nigeria and Nigerians in the light of government actions for the umpteenth time. Some of the issues that have become worrisome to the working class, their families and the masses include:

“Sudden Increase in petroleum Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Products pump price without any definitive and concrete efforts to make our refineries functional, which has a devastating multiplier effect on the working people and their families.

“Increase in Electricity TARRIFS without proper consultation and consideration of the effect of COVID – 19, commensurate electricity supply, non-provision of prepaid meters and other biting economic realities.

“Non implementation of the negotiated National Minimum Wage by most of the state governments, and federal government’s inability to create and sustain salary date and calendar to ensure transparency.

“Corruption in government agencies such as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health over failure to explain and lack of transparency on how funds received in the fight against COVID-19 was spent among others.

“Loss of jobs across the industries, high cost of living and, businesses not moving in the light of the effects of Covid-19. Palliative that never got to those that needed them etc.”

Metro (pix:Ortom)

Gana: I didn’t ask military to return confiscated weapons, says Ortom

Cephas Iorhemen

MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Monday denied ever calling on the Nigeria Army to return the weapons they confiscated from the dreaded militant leader, Terwase Akwaza, aka ‘Gana’ whom they killed in Gboko Local Government Area of the state on his way to surrender to the amnesty programme in Makurdi, the state capital.

The governor, who was responding to a publication in some sections of the media, said: “the article credited to a Special Assistant to the Senate President on new media is not only false but also enmeshed in mischief and comes across as a mere figment of the writer’s imagination.”

Governor Ortom said he personally presided over the Friday, September 11 expanded meeting of the Benue State Security Council but did not ask the military to return the weapons recovered from the repentant youths.

The governor recalled in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase that the State Security Council only called “for the release of vehicles and other items such as official documents confiscated by the army during the operation including the official Hilux vehicle of the Executive Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Council, Hon. Alfred Atera, in which the late Terwase Akwaza also known as Gana was being conveyed to Makurdi for the amnesty programme.

“It is was the considered resolution of the council that the release of the affected youths would enable them complete the amnesty process which would reshape their lives as better human beings.

“It is on record that at the end of the 2015/2016 amnesty Programme which Governor Ortom anchored, more than 800 Benue youths, including Terwase Akwaza embraced the scheme and over 1,000 weapons were recovered and the Governor invited United Nations, the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons, PRESCOM, as well as other relevant organisations who took part in the public destruction of the recovered weapons in Makurdi.

“The question now is, if the governor publicly destroyed the recovered weapons then, why would his administration want to keep the ones recently surrendered by the repentant youths? Such insinuation is senseless.”

The governor said he found the “publication as a gross misrepresentation of what took place after the Benue State Security Council meeting”.

Pols (pix: Mimiko

Mimiko cannot choose for us in Ondo South – Oke

*Ex-gov’s aide, Olatubora, dumps PDP for APC

Adewale Momoh, Akure

One of the leading aspirants, who contested the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the July 20 primaries with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke (SAN) Monday stated that no outsider would be allowed to hand pick a governor for the people of the Southern Senatorial District of the state.

According to Oke, the leaders in Ondo South Senatorial district have resolved to wait for the next four years and support Governor Akeredolu to spend his eight years in office.

The legal luminary spoke at the palace of Ahaba of Ajagba, Oba Adesayo Oluwole when traditional rulers in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State passed a vote of confidence on Akeredolu and as well declared their support for his re-election bid ahead of the October 10 poll.

Oke said: “The people here are the ones behind Ondo South agenda. Our leader, late Olusegun Agagu initiated the southern agenda, we are his followers.

“Mimiko spent eight years and abandoned us to suffer. And now he has gone to pick his brother for us again. We don’t know Agboola. We have resolved to support Akeredolu and wait for our time after his eight years in office.

“Mimiko can not sit in Ondo and choose a governor for us in the south. If an animal with a horn will kill a man, it is not like a snail. We don’t know Agboola Ajayi here.”

Earlier, the monarchs in Irele Local Government had said Akeredolu has less work to do with the array of political gladiators in the Southern Senatorial district that have joined his campaign.

