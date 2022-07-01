Business

TUC issues strike notice in Ekiti over workers’ benefits

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on TUC issues strike notice in Ekiti over workers’ benefits

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ekiti State chapter, has advised Governor Kayode Fayemi to pay workers backlog of benefits as promised during his electioneering campaign in 2018 before the expiration of his tenure on October 15, 2022. The labour union said redeeming such pledge would further reinforce workers’ trust in the APC-led administration in the state and smoothen relationship with the incoming Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji. The union congratulated Oyebanji on his victory in the recently concluded governorship poll, urging him to be magnanimous in victory by being inclusive in governance and forming robust alliance with opposition, to build Ekiti of his dream. This was contained in a statement in Ado Ekiti after the union’s state executive council’s meeting and signed by its state Chairman, Mr Sola Adigun.

The council condemned in strong terms, the rate of kidnapping of citizens in the state, urging Fayemi to devise means to curtail the nefarious act threatening peaceful coexistence and investment drives. As a sequel to government’s failure to meet some pending workers’ demands, TUC issued a 21-day ultimatum to government to pay all arrears of salaries, deductions and promotion, failing which industrial harmony could no longer be guaranteed.

“The TUC commends the government’s prompt payment of salary since the inception of this outgoing administration in October 2018 till date. However, the TUC reminds Governor Fayemi of his initial promise to offset all arrear payments before the expiration of the tenure. “But we note with dismay, the refusal of the government to remit the already deducted dues such as co-operative deductions, contributory pension, bank loans repayment and NHF fund to the appropriate quarters. He said this had made life becoming unbearable for workers.

“We equally frown seriously at the refusal of the accountant- general of the state to continue with cooperative savings update of Ekiti workers, due to the alleged presence of some syndicate operating in her office. “Most members of TUC have not benefited from the new minimum wage after almost two years of implementation in the state. ”We call on the government to implement the minimum wage across the board for all workers without further delay. “We note that the financial backing giving the 2018 – 2019 promotion exercise was selectively implemented.

“Hence, we call on government to ensure that others exempted should be immediately captured for financial remuneration. “The TUC also demands that the facilities in the health institution, especially the teaching hospital, be upgraded to meet up with the expected standard of best practice. “Finally, the meeting demands that the government should set machinery in motion within the next 21 days to meet up with the demands, failing which industrial harmony will no longer be guaranteed,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

EU fines 4 German car makers $1bn over emission collusion

Posted on Author Reporter

  The European Union on Thursday handed down $1 billion in fines to four major German car manufacturers, saying they colluded to limit the development and rollout of car emission control systems. Daimler, BMW, VW, Audi and Porsche avoided competing on technology to restrict pollution from gasoline and diesel passenger cars, the European Commission said. […]
Business

MTN Nigeria expects slight margin drop after FX rate shift

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

MTN Nigeria expects its profit margin to dip by almost half a percentage point this year as its leased tower services feel the impact of weaker currency exchange rates, it said on Thursday.   The dollar conversion rate used by the Nigerian unit of South African telecoms group MTN weakened by 6.5 per cent to […]

nngx
Business

NGX leads other African Exchanges to facilitate cross-border trading

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) joined other African Exchanges in facilitating cross-border trading platform and free movement of investments in the continent. According to a statement from the NGX, other African Exchanges participating in the Phase 1 cross-border trading initiative are: Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM, integrating eight West African countries), Casablanca Stock Exchange (CSE), […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica