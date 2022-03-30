…TUC lose Secretary General, Kwara chair

Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Musa- Lawal Ozigi and the TUC Kwara Chairman, Akin Akinsola, were among those killed in the Kaduna train bombing by suspected bandits on Monday night. TUC confirmed the deaths of its principal officers in a signed statement by its President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, yesterday.

The statement reads: “They were on their way to Kaduna for an official assignment slated for today, Tuesday 29 March, served in the capacity of General Secretary, Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA), an affiliate of TUC for almost two decades before he joined the Congress in 2012. Akinsola was a staff of Dangote Flour Mill under OLAM. They were both seasoned Trade Unionists.

