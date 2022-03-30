News

…TUC lose Secretary General, Kwara chair

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Musa- Lawal Ozigi and the TUC Kwara Chairman, Akin Akinsola, were among those killed in the Kaduna train bombing by suspected bandits on Monday night. TUC confirmed the deaths of its principal officers in a signed statement by its President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, yesterday.

The statement reads: “They were on their way to Kaduna for an official assignment slated for today, Tuesday 29 March, served in the capacity of General Secretary, Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA), an affiliate of TUC for almost two decades before he joined the Congress in 2012. Akinsola was a staff of Dangote Flour Mill under OLAM. They were both seasoned Trade Unionists.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Subsidy: Senate mobilises security agencies against fuel smugglers

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, ABUJA

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, kick started a high level consultation with paramilitary security agencies to explore new ways of combating fuel smuggling at Nigeria’s borders with other countries.   Addressing the inaugural meeting held with the leadership of the agencies, Lawan said the move stemmed from the resolve of the Federal Government […]
News

COVID-19: Employer defies govt, locks out workers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Hundreds of chemical workers under the aegis of National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE), and the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (CANMPSSAN), have, for over a week, been denied access into the premises of their organisation, Nycil Limited, located in Ota Ogun State. […]
News

2023: I’m the most experienced to lead Nigeria – Saraki

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

Former Senate President and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bukola Saraki, has said that his experience as a legislator and governor would give him the leverage to find solutions to various challenges facing the nation if elected in 2023. Also, Saraki said the North Central geo-political zone where he comes from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica