TUC mobilises workers for 2023 election

As politicians and other individuals are preparing for next year election, organised labour under the auspices of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has equally expressed plans to mobilise Nigerian workers and the masses to change the country’s political narrative for transformative governance and social justice. President of the TUC, Quadri Olaleye, who stated this in Lagos, said it was regrettable that the country was still in the struggle for good governance after many years of independence. He said the union was mobilising members across the country to be fully involved and participate in the forthcoming general elections to elect good leaders. According to him, the inactive participation of Nigerian workers in the past general elections has put them in a pitiable condition, most especially in the area of implementation of the minimum wage.

To achieve its purpose, Olaleye inaugurated the TUC Southwest Political Commission, charged with the responsibility to sensitise workers and indeed Nigerians on the need to get their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) ready for the general elections. Part of the commission’s responsibilities, the TUC boss said, was to roll out an agenda that is sellable and making use of its large numbers.

Emphasising on the dangers inherent in workers staying away from politics, he said the leadership of the congress had resolved not to waste opportunities provided in a liberal democracy. Prior to this, the TUC had convened a Political Round Table with the theme ‘The Role of Organised Labour in Promoting Participatory Democracy and Good Governance in Nigeria: Perspectives on 2023 General Elections,’ held in Abuja. This was done to be able to provide a platform to elicit conversations on varied political, social and economic challenges facing the country as well as the task before the labour movement in providing solutions through a political alternative to perennial leadership problems in the country.

 

