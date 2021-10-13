Business

TUC president tasks employers of labour on industrial harmony

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

*Says workers’ welfare, safety a must for economic growth

President of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Quadri Olaleye, has tasked employers of labour in the country to put their employees’ welfare and safety ahead of other considerations in their operations.

Speaking during a working tour of five shipping and haulage companies in the Apapa area of Lagos State Comrade Olaleye stated that workers are the engine of growth and development, and should not be denied their health, safety and other entitlements.

Accompanied by TUC General Secretary, Barr. Musa Lawal and the President-General, Senior Staff Association of Shipping, Clearing and Forwarding Agencies, Comrade Harrison Asonye, Olaleye, who heads over 45 affiliate labour unions in Nigeria, harped on good health management schemes in the form of HMOs for the welfare of employees while still in active service as a pre-emptive measures to guard against illnesses at retirement.

At the tour of CMA CDG Delmas Nigeria Limited, Bolloré Transport & Logistics Nigeria, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Hull Blyth Nigeria, and Tin-Can Island Container Terminal Ltd (TICT) he said his visit enabled him to carry out on-the-spot assessment of issues instead of depending on second hand information.

He also canvassed for greater synergy between management, investors and workers of various industries in the country for the greater good of all, stating that this is vital for economic growth and development.

He explained that the union was a partner in progress of employers of labour and not anti-management which was the general perception because those who create employment opportunities help the economy and families to generate income.

His host, Asonye thanked the management of his company for supporting and encouraging him in the discharge of his official duties which he combined with his position as the President-General of Senior Staff Association of the Shipping branch of maritime workers.

He also enjoined members of association in the units/companies visited to support the executives and their various management in their quest towards achieving their corporate goals, progress for the workers and fair working conditions.

At CMA CDG, the MD, Lionel Odeyer welcomed the TUC President and other officials in his entourage drawn from the TUC and its affiliates, to the company while the Head of HR, Bendicta Aitalegbe described the visit of the union President as the first of its kind.

The Managing Director of Hull Blyth Nigeria Limited said the company has become a reliable partner in the Nigerian project providing top range shipping services and maintaining harmonious relationship with labour and government.

Other Managing Directors, who received the team, expressed delight at the cordial and peaceful relationship between the employers and employees.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

U.S. firm launches maritime solution in Nigeria

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

U.S. firm, ION Geophysical Corporation, has introduced its Marlin Maritime Optimisation Software into the Nigerian market during a promotional webinar organised by the U.S. Foreign Commercial Service. At the virtual event attended by key Nigeria government and private sector leaders across the offshore energy, ports, marine, and defense industries, ION demonstrated how their data tools […]
Business

Sterling Bank wins big at CIPMN awards

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Sterling Bank Plc is one of the biggest winners at the 2020 CIPMN Fellows’ Award and HR Recognition ceremonies held in Abuja recently. Chartered Institute of Personnel Managers of Nigeria is the umbrella body for the country’s human resource professionals. The bank picked up two coveted awards, the ‘People First CEO Award’ and the ‘People […]
Business

Evaluating CBN’s intervention in cash crop production

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

Recently, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disbursed N34.34 billion to major oil palm companies to plant new 100,000 hectares of palm trees by 2025. Also, the apex bank released over N700 million to 1,221 cocoa farmers in 10 states. These developments are aimed at bringing back the pre-oil boom era and a boost to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica