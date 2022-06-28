TUC threatens showdown in Ekiti over unpaid workers’ benefits

…laments rate of kidnapping

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ekiti State chapter has declared it would embark on an industrial action if the state government failed to offset unpaid dues.

The workforce also decried the alarming rate of kidnapping in the state.

The TUC therefore advised the state Governor Kayode Fayemi to pay the backlog of arrears of workers as promised during his electioneering campaign of 2018 before the expiration of his tenure on October 15, 2022.

The labour union, said redeeming such pledge would further reinforce workers’ trust in the All Progressives Congress-led administration in the state and smoothen relationship with the incoming governor, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji.

The trade union, congratulated Oyebanji on his victory in the just concluded governorship poll, urging him to be magnanimous in victory by being inclusive in governance and forming robust alliance with the opposition to build the Ekiti of his dreams.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday, after the Union’s State Executive Council’s meeting and signed by its State Chairman, Comrade Sola Adigun.

The council condemned in strong terms, the rate of kidnapping of citizens in the state, urging Fayemi to devise means to curtail this nefarious act that is threatening peaceful coexistence and investment drives.