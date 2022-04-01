News Top Stories

TUC to Buhari, APC: No govt watches citizens die like chickens

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

…directs members to wear black arm bands

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has condemned the worsening insecurity under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC), and has said, “no government sits and watches its people die like chickens.”

Congress which was thrown into mourning fol-lowing the recently attack on Abuja-Kaduna train which killed its General Secretary and Kwara State chapter chairman, Musa- Lawal Ozigi and Akin Akinsola, respectively, lamented that the present leadership in the country has performed far below average in providing security to Nigerians.

In a statement signed by its National President, Quadri Olaleye, yesterday in Abuja, the TUC has demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal government fishout and prosecute those responsible for the attacks that have caused untimely death to many Nigerians.

To further express its displeasure over the unwanton killings, the Congress noted that it had also put its affiliates across the county on alert in view to engaging government to doing its responsibilities and directed same to put on black arm bands to mark their displeasure over the insecurity which was claiming innocent lives each passing day. The statement reads: “The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) under the leadership of Comrade Quadri Olaleye, strongly condemns the murder of its Secretary General, Musa-Lawal Ozigi, Kwara State Chairman, Akin Akinsola and other innocent Nigerians, while travelling by train to Kaduna on Monday, March 27, 2022 and demand that the Federal Government must fish out the killers and ensure those abducted are released immediately.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Plateau Assembly crisis: Senate condemns removal of speaker

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday condemned the impeachment of the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Ayuba Abok and the attendant disruption of legislative business in the parliament. The Senate made the resolution following a motion on ‘Matter of urgent public importance,’ sponsored by Senator Gyang Istifanus (PDP, Plateau North). Gyang called the attention of […]
News Top Stories

Kaduna: Oil workers threaten nationwide strike, put members on red alert

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Oil workers in the country on Tuesday threatened the total disruption of the entire oil and gas value chain nationwide over the alleged threat on the lives of the Labour leaders including President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai. El-Rufai, whose state is under industrial action […]
News Top Stories

Fayemi: Govs’ll take over COVID-19 response

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has challenged state governments to prepare to take ownership of the COVID- 19 response. NGF Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in a communiqué at the end of 16th virtual meeting of the forum on Wednesday, said the Chairman of the NGF sub-committee interfacing with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica