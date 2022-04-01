TUC to Buhari, APC: No govt watches citizens die like chickens

…directs members to wear black arm bands

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has condemned the worsening insecurity under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC), and has said, “no government sits and watches its people die like chickens.”

Congress which was thrown into mourning fol-lowing the recently attack on Abuja-Kaduna train which killed its General Secretary and Kwara State chapter chairman, Musa- Lawal Ozigi and Akin Akinsola, respectively, lamented that the present leadership in the country has performed far below average in providing security to Nigerians.

In a statement signed by its National President, Quadri Olaleye, yesterday in Abuja, the TUC has demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal government fishout and prosecute those responsible for the attacks that have caused untimely death to many Nigerians.

To further express its displeasure over the unwanton killings, the Congress noted that it had also put its affiliates across the county on alert in view to engaging government to doing its responsibilities and directed same to put on black arm bands to mark their displeasure over the insecurity which was claiming innocent lives each passing day. The statement reads: “The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) under the leadership of Comrade Quadri Olaleye, strongly condemns the murder of its Secretary General, Musa-Lawal Ozigi, Kwara State Chairman, Akin Akinsola and other innocent Nigerians, while travelling by train to Kaduna on Monday, March 27, 2022 and demand that the Federal Government must fish out the killers and ensure those abducted are released immediately.”

