TUC women protest rape, seek stiffer penalty

Members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Women Commission yesterday staged a peaceful protest against cases of incessant rape in the country to the Lagos State House of Assembly. The women, numbering about 50 and being led by their chairperson, Comrade Oluyemisi Oyejide, lamented increase of rape cases after the COVID-19 lockdown. The protesters, however, chanted solidarity songs and displayed placards with inscriptions such as “women are not sex toys” “any gender can be a victim of rape,” “say no to rape,” “start raising responsible children,” “no to rape is a collective responsibility,” and “future mothers deserve protection” amongst others. Oyejide revealed that the group was at the Assembly to tell the Speaker to provide stiffer penalties for offenders.

She said: “We want the Speaker to put in place penalties to deal with rapists because justice delayed is justice denied. “We felt it was lockdown that led to the increase then, but we discovered that rape cases keep increasing after lockdown. “Most times, rapists go scot-free and others would go into it.

I learnt that sex offenders’ law is in Lagos State so they should try and merge it with that of the federal government. “If there is a database for offenders those who commit the offence in one state would not be able to go to another state to commit another offence.

