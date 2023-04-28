News Sports

Tuchel: Bayern Needs To Show More Consistency

Posted on Author Goli Innocent

Tomas Tuchel has endured a turbulent time since being named manager of the Bavarian club, he was brought in to give them more grip on the Bundesliga title and stamp their authority once again in Europe, but they have since been eliminated from the champions league, The DFB pokal and are at the verge of losing the Bundesliga.

This weekend sees Bayern have to wait until Sunday for their turn, as they host Hertha Berlin.

After that, both Bayern and Dortmund will have four rounds of games remaining.

The clock is ticking, and Bayern’s 10-in-a-row title run is under serious threat following a damaging 3-1 defeat to Mainz last weekend.

“I don’t even know if I’m watching Dortmund,” Tuchel said. “For us, the starting position is clear: we no longer have it in our own hands, and now we have to get 15 points.

“We have to improve. It’s not too late to show a reaction.

We need them right away on Sunday. More than ever, it’s all about us. We have to deliver and then hope that’s enough.”

Hertha, who sits bottom of the Bundesliga, recently brought in Pal Dardai to replace coach Sandro Schwarz, and for that reason, Tuchel described the strugglers as an “unpredictable” prospect.

“That’s why we have one more reason to focus completely on ourselves. Nothing is easy for us at the moment,” Tuchel said. “The situation is crystal clear. We have to deliver.”

Former Chelsea, Dortmund, and Paris Saint-Germain boss Tuchel has experienced a turbulent start to his Bayern reign, since being appointed on March 25, overseeing exits from the DFB-Pokal and Champions League.

Should Bayern also fail to land the league title that has been their preserve for the last decade, it would compound this season’s woes.

“We are very honest with each other, very critical,” Tuchel said. “The team knows my opinion on the Mainz game.

“In sport, there is always the opportunity to make amends. In the last two games, we lost points after taking the lead. That’s very atypical for us.

“Honesty and openness is the best form of interaction.

We’ve shown that we can do it. It’s more the consistency that we lack.”

