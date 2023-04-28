Tuchel: Bayern Needs To Show More Consistency

Tomas Tuchel has endured a turbulent time since being named manager of the Bavarian club, he was brought in to give them more grip on the Bundesliga title and stamp their authority once again in Europe, but they have since been eliminated from the champions league, The DFB pokal and are at the verge of losing the Bundesliga.

This weekend sees Bayern have to wait until Sunday for their turn, as they host Hertha Berlin.

After that, both Bayern and Dortmund will have four rounds of games remaining.