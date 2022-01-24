Sports

Tuchel calls on fans to ‘show respect’ after Rudiger hit by object

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Tuchel calls on fans to ‘show respect’ after Rudiger hit by object

 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said fans should show players respect from the stands after defender Antonio Rudiger was hit by objects thrown by Tottenham Hotspur supporters at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Rudiger, 28, was struck during the second half of Chelsea’s 2-0 victory as goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva gave them their first league win since December 26.

The incident came a day after Aston Villa pair Lucas Digne, who joined from Everton two weeks ago, and Matty Cash were hit by objects thrown by home supporters at Goodison Park.

Merseyside Police have charged a 19-year-old with assault and throwing an item on the pitch during Everton’s 1-0 defeat.

” … Everybody needs to show respect and behave to certain guidelines, there’s no doubt about it,” said Tuchel.

“If this is a new trend we need to act together to make sure that it stops as soon as possible, to protect the fantastic environment and unique atmosphere of England.”

Sky Sports reported Metropolitan Police had made two arrests and were working to identify anyone else involved in throwing objects during the match.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Madrid Derby, EPL, Serie A matches on GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

GOtv customers are promised a weekend filled with live football action from their favorite leagues- La Liga, Premier League and Serie A. Matches are scheduled to air from 12 to 13 December. Top picks for La Liga this weekend sees the first Madrid derby of the season as Real welcomes neighbours, Atletico to the Santiago […]
Sports

Relegated Leganes offer Omeruo up for sale

Posted on Author Our Reporters

According to reporting by Spanish sports daily AS, former Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo is among three CD Leganes players being tipped for the exit door this summer, the others being Jonathan Silva and Siovas. Leganes are looking to get Omeruo off the wage bill after losing their top-flight status at the end of the 2019-2020 […]
Sports

Wilder wants $20m step-aside fee, says Fury

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Tyson Fury has claimed that Deontay Wilder has asked for a $20m fee to step aside to allow him to fight Anthony Joshua. A court of arbitration ruled this week that Fury must fight Wilder again by September 15 which would scupper plans for an undisputed title fight against Joshua on August 14. “What a […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica