Sports

Tuchel: Chelsea hoping to sign ‘top personalities’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Chelsea are aiming to strengthen their squad before the Premier League’s transfer window closes with a central defender and a striker the priority, but they will not resort to panic buying, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

Chelsea lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen during the close season before signing Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, but the Senegal international suffered from cramps and was withdrawn early in their 1-0 win over Everton last weekend.

“We could use one more central defender if you look at the numbers… we play with a back three,” Tuchel told reporters, before addressing their need for a forward.

Chelsea’s record signing Romelu Lukaku re-joined Serie A side Inter Milan on a season-long loan, while the misfiring Timo Werner returned to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig. They brought in Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

“We could strengthen our squad in depth. It’s one thing that you wish for and it’s another that’s possible. We’re looking for top quality and top personalities,” Tuchel said.

“We’ll not panic and we will not try to sign players we’re not 100% convinced. All signings so far are fantastic signings and will help us.”

Chelsea, who have also recruited defender Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion, have been linked by the British media with moves for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana and Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Tuchel was reluctant to talk about players from other clubs but said he had fond memories working with Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund.

“It was a pleasure,” Tuchel said. Some players stay your players because you were very close and Auba is one of these players,” Tuchel added.

“Even when we played against him with Arsenal, straight away there was this close bond.”

Chelsea take on London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The transfer window will close on September 1.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Two new players for Eagles, says Rohr

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles Manager, Gernor Rohr, has revealed that the country has been able to convinced two new players in Diaspora to commit their international future to the Nigeria.   According to a report on AOIFootball. com, the Franco-German expressed happiness on the two players and stated that they would to be part of the invited […]
Sports

Ghana vs Nigeria: Baba Yara Sports Stadium to host first leg 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ghana’s World Cup playoff first leg against Nigeria has been moved to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the Ghana Football Association has confirmed. The game was scheduled to come off at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on March 25 but due to the poor state of the pitch, the game has been relocated. The […]
Sports

Turkey Tourney: Super Falcons make short work of Nzalang National

Posted on Author Reporter

    African champions, Nigeria steamrolled Equatorial Guinea’s Nzalang National 9-0 in their third and final match of the Turkish Women’s Cup competition played at the Emir Sports Complex in Antalya on Tuesday morning. Captain Asisat Oshoala bagged four of the total with goals in the 11th, 13th (penalties), 26th and 85th minute, while defender Gloria Ogbonna (8th minute), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica