Tukur joins DLM Capital Group’s Board

DLM Capital Group has appointed Ms. Kari Tukur, Vice President of products at Mastercard sub-Saharan Africa, to its board of directors. According to a statement from DLM, Kari brings to the board an extensive background of product development and management, multi-channel and multi-market product distribution as well as digital banking. “For the past three years, she has led the product and implementation of Mastercard’s SSA Core Products and the Customer Solutions Centre for East and West Africa. “Prior to her role at Mastercard, Kari was Country Head, Consumer Banking and Privilege at Access Bank as head of consumer banking and had spent five years at Standard Chartered as head, retail products and digital banking. She has also worked at Stanbic IBTC, Santander and other notable institutions. She was recently named among the ‘2022 Business Day 50 Inspiring Nigerian Women.’

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...