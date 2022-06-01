Tulcan Energy won’t stop sponsoring NWFL Super Six’

The Chief Executive Officer of Tulcan Energy Resources, Mr. Tayo Adiatu, said yesterday at the company’s corporate headquarters in Lagos that, the company will continue to sponsor the Nigeria Women Football League Premiership Super Six for as long as they, this he said is in recognition of their support and development for the Girl Child in Nigeria.

Adiatu said these in Lagos when the Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League and board member of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mrs. Aisha Falode, paid him and management staff of the company a thank you visit as official sponsors of the just concluded NWFL Super Six in Benin City.

Falode, said, the NWFL management team came to pay Tulcan Energy Resources CEO and other management team members a thank you visit for making the 2021/2022 Super Six a huge success. “We were happy to have the resources needed, the corporate support and funding to host a very successful Super Six, first time in the history of women’s football in Nigeria.

Tulcan Chief Executive Officer, expressed the company’s excitement to receive Mrs. Falode and her team members to their office. “I congratulate you for a very successful Super Six, and not just that, the quality of branding was second to none at the stadium, the caliber of presentation by the teams, the organisation, the stadium, the fans, facilities, officials and the media that covered the event were of international standard.

It was a wake-up call. “The tournament became bigger than what we expected in the sense that the women’s football league despite it’s recognition in Nigeria, has not benefitted from the support of the populace at large.

However, when the opportunity was actually presented to us to sponsor the Super Six, we saw it as a huge opportunity to promote the female gender and women sports” he said.

