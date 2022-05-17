News Top Stories

Tunde Bakare condemns the killing of Deborah

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as the Latter Rain Assembly, has condemned the killing of Deborah Samuel. Deborah, a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, was killed by a mob last Thursday over alleged blasphemy.

 

Her killing has continued to generate outrage and condemnation across the country, with Nigerians calling on the government to arrest the suspects and make them face justice. In a statement on Monday, Bakare said as a former Muslim he had read Quran from “cover to cover” and nowhere in the holy book justifies killings.

 

“It was with deep distress that I received the news of the gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel in Shehu Shagari College of Education, in Sokoto State. No Nigerian, and indeed, no human being, should be subjected to such inhumanity by fellow humans,” the statement reads.

 

“As a nation of diverse peoples and cultures, there are available institutional mechanisms for resolving sensitive conflicts and, no matter the provocation, no person under our laws has the right to take laws into their own hands.

 

“As one who was a devout Muslim and who read the Qur’an from cover to cover, what was done to Deborah Samuel is nowhere justified in the religion of peace that was handed down to me by my grandfather who was the first Chief Imam of Iporo Sodeke Mosque in Abeokuta.

 

My deep condolences go to the family of Deborah Samuel and I pray that we all find in God the comfort and fortitude to bear this great loss.

 

“When I heard of the unrest that broke out in Sokoto after the arrest of some persons involved in the act, I immediately placed a call to Bishop Matthew Kukah to guarantee that he was safe and he assured me that, contrary to the news making the rounds in some quarters, his residence and the cathedral were not set ablaze.

He further told me that the Governor of Sokoto State, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, swiftly intervened and dispatched security men to his residence and cathedral to prevent any mob attack.”

 

Bakare added that the “horrifyingly wicked killing” of Debora should be a “wake-up call for us as a nation to once again reflect on our common humanity and reject every form of savagery.

 

We must all, at this time, set aside our differences, be they religious, ethnic or political differences, and come together to say ‘Never again should this happen to any Nigerian”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

INC decries failure to inaugurate NDDC Board

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has decried the seeming unwillingness of the powers that be to inaugurate a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) stating that it was one of the actions militating against the region’s development. Speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa, as the chairman of occasion during the 50th birthday […]
News

Matthew ‘M.R’ Receives LVNA Awards Nomination

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Matthew ‘M.R’ Reed has been listed as one of the nominees for the LAS VEGAS NEVADA THEATER AWARDS. He was nominated in the category of BEST DIRECTOR. The Awards is an annual award ceremony that celebrates and recognizes works, achievements and accomplishments related to Theater. The award is presented to those who by their works […]
News

‘FG’s convoy team to Second Niger bridge not involved in road crash’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

No fatal crash occurred during Tuesday’s inspection of the Second Niger by a Federal Government team led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari. A statement issued yesterday by Hakeem Bello, the Special Adviser, Communications to Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), said: “Contrary to the sensational report […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica