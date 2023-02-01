Tunde Disu to Peseiro: Eagles must take advantage of Osimhen, Lookman others’ hot form

Former Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Tunde Disu, has said Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro must build on the impressive form of his players and put together a formidable squad to prosecute the remainder of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers. Disu, aformercoachof the Super Eagles, said the form of Nigerian players abroad is quite frightening and the coach should be in an upbeat mood which invariably called for hard work which will lead to building a strong squad as the qualifying series resume next month.

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen leads the chart of Nigerian stars in great form for their various clubs in Europe. The former Lille of France forward has scored an impressive 14 goals in the Serie A and is closely followedbyAdemolaLookman of Atalanta who has 12 goals in the Italian top division. Paul Onuachu is the leading scorer in Belgium’s Jupiler League with 16 goals. Kelechi Iheanacho has hit a rich vein of form of late as his goals have powered Leicester Coty to the next round of the FA Cup. Alex Iwobi is a regular feature for Everton while Tarem Moffi hashittheheadlinesforgood reasons.

