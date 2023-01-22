Tunde Ednut to celebrate 37th birthday with 8 cows

Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut, has begun to receive gifts on the occasion of his 37th birthday. The socialite turned a year older on January 20. To mark his birthday, Obi Cubana and Psquare donated cows to the blogger.

Ednut took to his Instagram page to announce that Cubana, the business mogul, donated six cows in support of his birthday. “Wow, six cows for only Abuja Location. drop that love Emoji for Obi Cubana,” he wrote.

The blogger also announced that the Psquare brothers donated a cow and will be hosting a free birthday party for him at the Lagos venue. “I don’t even know what to say anymore.

For these Legends to wanna celebrate me. I am highly honored,” he wrote. “Woooooow!! Thank you so much… If you wanna party, with Psquare and eat well tomorrow, everything free. Go to @rangorooftoplounge.

Come early oo! 5pm.” Others who announced their donations include Sabinus, Funnybros, Ijoba Lande, and Dotun Papas, among others. It is understood that the socialite is celebrating his birthday in different parts of the country. Tunde Ednut started his career with music.

He released tracks like ‘Jingle Bell’ and ‘Catching A Cold’ but left the music scene to focus on blogging. Ednut is acclaimed to be one of the most popular social media influencers in the country.

