Tunde Kelani hints on Saworoide sequel

Veteran Nigerian filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, has announced that he is currently working on a sequel to his critically acclaimed movie, Saworoide. The news was first revealed in a tweet by Kelani on his official Twitter handle, where he hinted on the upcoming project, with a cryptic message, “When there is a cultural vacuum, moral and mental decay follows. Saworoide 2 (the new movie) is coming soon.” Saworoide is a classic Nigerian film that was released in 1999. The movie tells the story of a small town called Jogbo, which is ruled by a powerful and corrupt king. The film explores themes of power, corruption, and the struggle for justice in a society where the voices of the people are often silenced. The movie was a critical and commercial success, earning numerous awards and cementing Kelani’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s top filmmakers. Fans of the film have been eagerly anticipating a sequel for many years, and Kelani’s recent disclosure has sparked a wave of excitement online
