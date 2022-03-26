Tunde Kelani: Nollywood ‘ll make trillions of naira if it had cinemas, platforms

In a career spanning more than four decades, Tunde Kelani popularly known as TK, specializes in producing movies that promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and have a root in documentation, archiving, education, entertainment and promotion of the culture. He is also known for his love of adaptation of literary material into movies as most of his works have followed that style of filmmaking including Ko se Gbe, Oleku, Thunder Bolt, The Narrow Path, White Handkerchief, Maami and Dazzling Mirage. He spoke with MUTIAT LAWORE about the 2022 projection of the creative industry, Nollywood and ritualism and other issues

What does it feel like to be a part of the colloquium for Late Fuji Maestro, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister and why do you the event coming almost 10 years after is necessary?

Coming in as participant, I want to say I am glad I did because everyone understands the impact of the late Barrister to the history of Fuji Music in Nigeria generally. For me even though the event is coming almost 10years after, it is necessary to commend the people who conceived it because Barrister’s anniversary took place in Ibadan last month and it is very exciting to see lovers of Fuji come together to celebrate a man that has passed away and it’s as if he’s still alive. The theme which is, Fuji Music yesterday, today and forever is another level. Fuji music has gone to a level that we never would have imagined and that is why I’m excited. I think there will still be another level that surpasses this level; it’s like a musical evolution. We know the beginning, we know how it is today but nobody knows or can predict where we will go tomorrow.

Rumours have it that you are also working on a movie project on the late music Icon, is that true?

I actually announced it publicly during Barry Fest in Ibadan, so it’s no longer a rumour. But I am apprehensive of the challenges in crafting a Barrister movie. Barrister connects everybody, Fuji is vast and we can see it now. Working on this movie made me very humble. Humble in the sense that I’m amazed at the amount of material for reference, research, we don’t even know where to start. When I was announced in Ibadan, I said that Barristers’ story cannot be told in one film and it will take about three films but something tells me that it’s going to be about five movies because I started from Fuji chamber and then entered Barristers’ home for the first time, went to his grave, said one or two prayers and then sat down. On the table there was a pile of photo albums and one of them was dated 1977 and I’m sure there is a room filled with albums, recordings, yet to be released materials and others, so where do you start from? What do you reveal? I think it’s a gigantic task but I’m happy and confident that I have the support of everyone.

Do you have a specific timeline for the first movie since it’s a threefold?

I think the project has already started and the colloquium event is part of it in the sense that we are meeting people that we would otherwise never have met. Every experience is a preparation towards the making of the film itself. The work has started.

Do you have the casting list of superstars for this project?

No. In fact we have the responsibility to first of all write the story, where will the first one start and where will the second one pick up. It’s a lot of work and it will take time to start writing. There’s a writing team that’s assembling the writing and once we find the direction the rest will be history. At the moment casting has not been done as we want to get all the necessary fact right.

Having listened to Fuji Music; which of Barrister’s album do you love the most?

I am not an expert on Barrister and I can’t give an an-swer like that but my own problem is that Barrister was very prolific and he sang every day. Roughly what are on the ground aside from live performances are 145 albums and these are all albums that are perfect. Trapped in all these albums are events, places, people, fashion, politics, music and everything. How can I pick one?

As a veteran, how relevant to do think Fuji Music is to the Yoruba history?

Fuji music itself is a component of Yoruba and a tangible heritage of the Yoruba people. What Barrister started has developed into Fuji and then over time, Barrister started to brand it. Just the music is enough to tell the history of a people with the religious and cultural heritage. Each one is in the album even in the photo albums. The photographer put their names and who the person is. Each one gives you something. Hopefully I can predict that there will be a museum which can be mounted and every Yoruba child must experience what Fuji music is.

With 2021 been a better year in the creative industry; what is your projection for the industry in 2022?

To make the Nigerian movie industry sustainable, we need infrastructure. The money is very small because if we have more cinemas for instance, more platforms to market and distribute the works then we will be talking about trillions. Ayinla came out and not many people have seen it, even in Abeokuta the home of the movie itself. Abeokuta has only one cinema and it accommodates less than 200 people; so many times when Ayinla was showed in Abeokuta, I was there when people were turned back because there was no space. I knew people who came four times and were discouraged. We have to work on the infrastructure; there is a lot of room for development.

Are you of the opinion that having more local cinemas is the way forward? Exactly!

That is part of it because when we were growing up in Lagos, we had about four cinemas in Ebutte-Meta alone. We just stroll to the cinemas whenever we wanted. We have to return to that. Ayinla was showed in the Southwest on 33 screens but if it was a Hollywood movie they would give it about 55. That shows that Lagos particularly should have not less than 100 cinemas throughout the state. The creative industry is huge and I think we haven’t seen anything yet.

What should we expecting from Mainframe Production?

To start with, in the first quarter of this year, we are going to release a movie which is far apart from others- Cordelia. Cordelia is collaboration between us and the music department of Delaware in the U.S. In which case we make a film and we compose the music and the music department in the University of Delaware will partly orchestrate it to life. The soundtrack is ready and we are finishing the film soon. At the end credit of the film, I choose the music Ololufe to play. I think you should listen to what was done with it in the U.S., and then you will be proud of us because we collaborated culturally with another country.

Nollywood has been blamed for the increased in ritualism among others things; what is your take on this?

I think we should blame ourselves. That is very interesting because all these things are written in newspapers but nobody blames them but because it is seen in movies they think this is where it is. I feel we should caution Nollywood practitioners to make relevant films that entertain and impact the society. We take part of the blame but nobody talks about the audience because it is essential. Nollywood is a conglomerate of small businesses controlled by distributors and marketers and they respond to the demands of the audience. Why is it that the audience keeps buying films of that type? If the audience stops buying films of that type then they will disappear. Let’s turn inwards and start from the home, what are we giving the next generation? They shouldn’t speak Yoruba, English only; what is happening is small but globally materials are coming from abroad and you can just pick your phone and see how to kill someone. There are a lot of information on the internet. We have to take our time and look into the homes and not abdicate our responsibilities to others. When I was young, I and my friend were curious and we went to a Babalawo to help us with making money and he asked if we know how to spend the money. He asked us to buy coffins and chain to tied it. He threw a challenge to us because we couldn’t do that since we were young. He asked us to bring money for it. We had to decline doing it. If our children are properly brought up in our language and culture they will know what to do when they grow up in order to protect their family’s name. I think some intellectuals are living in a cultural vacuum. Anytime we abandon our culture and we are in a vacuum, moral decay will follow so we have to start a process of reorientation to educate everybody and combat it because social media is making it very popular and people are thinking that they can get away with theirs. We have to be conscious of the way we use social media, take what is good and relevant, and discard the rubbish. And then we have to return home.

What is the secret of your youthful look at 74?

I think it’s in the mind really. I thank God because I’m relatively healthy and fit. My work helps me a lot because it is very physical, spiritual in a way. Also I am very cautious of my intakes and know when to slow down on work because that is one thing a lot of filmmakers don’t do; they are particular about the money forgetting that it is only the healthy persons a director will call for a job. So for I know when my body needs rest, I quit for while; revive myself and get back to work like I never left.

If you had not been a filmmaker, what other profession would you have functioned in?

I am attracted to technology. When I left secondary school the first thing I learnt how to do was to type and then when personal computer came I learnt it too. I learnt the functions too. I got a phone before I got married; I got an answering machine, a fax machine and then a computer. In the ’80s I paid someone to teach me the database so I think that I would be in ICT.

