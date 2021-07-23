Tunde Kelani’s ‘Ayinla’ grosses over N70 Million in box office

Tunde Kelani’s critically acclaimed film, ‘Ayinla’, has grossed N70.49 million in box office. Currently in its fifth week, ‘Ayinla’ earned an astounding figure in spite of its limited release and language, according to CEAN. It is in an indigenous Nigerian language. “Àyìnlá” gives a long-awaited look into the life of the legendary Apala musician, Ayinla Omowura, who grew up in the beautiful town of Abeokuta with economic and cultural power in the western region of Nigeria and the events leading to his tragic demise. Telling the story of Omowura’s rise to fame, the film answers questions such as, “Who is Ayinla Omowura? Why is his music still relevant after his tragic death forty years ago? What is the root that nurtured his craft and music?” ‘Àyìnlá’ features some of Nollywood’s finest stars including Adedimeji Lateef who plays the role of Ayinla Omowura, Bimbo Manuel, Kunle Afolayan, Bimbo Ademoye, Mr Macaroni, Omowunmi Dada, Ade Laoye and Jumoke Otedola. The film premiered to instant acclaim in cinemas on June 18.
