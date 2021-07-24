Tunde Kelani’s Ayinla hits N70.5m in box office

Ayinla, the biopic by Tunde Kelani, the veteran filmmaker, has grossed N70.49 million in the Nigerian box office more than four weeks after its release. According to data by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), the figure put the movie in the sixth spot on the chart. Black Widow, Fast and Furious as well as Dwindle snagged the top three spots while Devil in Agbada and Space Jam: A New Legacy occupied the fourth and fifth positions on the log. Directed by Kelani and co-produced by Jade Osiberu’s Greoh Studios, the biopic examined the life and times of Ayinla Yusuf, the late Apala music star better known as Ayinla Omowura. Ayinla was a sensation in the 1970s when he dazzled many music lovers with his brand of songs before his tragic death on May 6, 1980. The project released on June 18 had Lateef Adedimeji, who played Ayinla, at the centre of attention and heated controversies in his community due to his popularity. It featured other prominent figures including Mr. Macaroni, Omawunmi Dada, Bimbo Manuel, Bimbo Ademoye, and Ade Laoye.
