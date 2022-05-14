Arts & Entertainments

Tunde Kelani’s ‘Ayinla’ set for Netflix debut

Global streaming platform, Netflix, has licensed Tunde Kelani’s 2021 film, Ayinla. The film based on iconic Apala singer, Ayinla Omowura, is set to debut to African subscribers from May 20. Set in 1980, the same year the Ayinla music star died, the Jade Osiberu produced film follows the events leading to his death. Omowura was played by Lateef Adedimeji with Debo ‘Mr. Macaroni’ Adebayo, Bimbo Manuel, Ade Laoye, Bimbo Ademoye, Omowunmi Dada and Kunle Afolayan (who doubles as executive producer) in supporting roles. Ayinla recorded an impressive theatrical release, grossing over N70 million in box office despite launching in 33 cinema locations.

The Kelani directed film success at the box office was followed by award nominations and an AMAA win for its Achievement in Cinematography category. Ayinla joins Netflix’s growing library of Nigerian titles and reportedly the first licensed title from the streamer this year. Netflix kicked off the year with original titles including Bolanle Austen-Peters’ directed, The Man of God and the soonto- debut Ebonylife studio’s Blood Sisters.

 

