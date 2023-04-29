Tunde Kelani’s Cordelia set for New York African Film Festival

Multi talented Nigerian filmmaker, Tunde Kelani is one of the few African producers, whose latest work, Cordelia, will feature at the 30th New York African Film Festival set for May 15. The Director of the Festival, Mahen Bonneti, in a statement, said Kelani’s film will screen at 7.30pm alongside the short film, Employee of the Month by Goga Clay. Cordelia, set in Nigeria during the early 1990s under military rule, is an adaptation of a work of fiction by renowned dramatist and poet, Femi Osofisan. With an experienced cast that include Yvonne Jegede, Omowunmi Dada, Keppy Ekpeyong William Benson, Kelechi Udegbe, Femi Adebayo, Taiwo Ibikunle and Ropo Ewenla; the movie follows a university Professor, who unwittingly becomes embroiled in a military coup.

One morning, he arrives at his office worried about his wife’s strange behaviour and is soon visited by two curious students, one of whom is Cordelia Nwaeze Peters, daughter of a popular Colonel Nwaeze Peters, of the Nigerian Army, that was recently implicated in a military coup. Speaking on the movie, Kelani disclosed that the movie is a product of collaboration with people from different cultures and backgrounds, united by a creative force without boundaries. The New York African Film Festival is an annual festival running for over 30 years that showcases a selection of top African movies every year, intending to celebrate the African movie culture.