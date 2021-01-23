Arts & Entertainments

Tunde Olaogun ups the ante with reopening of Royalty Lounge & Suite

Debonair entrepreneur Tunde Olaogun has perfected plans to reopen and expand his business, Royalty Lounge & Suites. The new line of hospitality kicked off with the berthing of Royalty Lounge & Suite, a dancing bar and restaurant, magnificently tucked somewhere on the mainland. Trust the cosmopolitan dude, he expressed his stylish inclination by putting up a very alluring and comfortable edifice that will arrest the Lagos jet-set crowd, nouveau rich as well as habitual fun-seekers.

Royalty Lounge & Suites is an architectural delight, parading immaculate surrounding which makes it an ideal place for pleasure and business. With mahalo of paradise, the watering hole, uniquely-designed interiors laced with contemporary furnishings, elegant styling and with great attention to details.

If you are looking for the perfect backdrop to a candlelight dinner or a king-like buffet, then you need not look too far, as Royalty Lounge proposes both international and local cuisines. It was reliably informed that anticipation is building greatly for the grand opening soon and according to Olaogun, top celebrities, and high net-worth individuals have been listed to be part of the anticipated unveiling soiree.

