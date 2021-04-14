Arts & Entertainments

TuneAfrique Distribution partners Mike Okri for empowerment program

TuneAfrique, a user-friendly platform is driven by very innovative technology that makes easy for recording artists and labels to monetize their music on streaming platforms, has flagged off the support partnership program with renowned Nigerian singer and Time Na Money exponent, Mike Okri, whose new project “Lend a Hand” is exclusively delivered to digital platforms by TuneAfrique. TuneAfrique has positioned itself as the distribution platform of choice for artistes and labels within and outside of Nigeria. Appointed as ISRC managers since 2017, TuneAfrique’s unique technology has enabled the delivery of world class catalogs for music businesses across the globe. Beyond its global distribution reach, TuneAfrique recognizes the critical challenges faced by independent artists in the music industry, worsened by the scarce resources to make investments in music profitable.

TuneAfrique will now include in its services, additional promotional support and access to advance royalty payments. It is with this offer in mind that TuneAfrique is flagged off the support partnership program with Mike Okri. Speaking to journalists, the founder/ CEO TuneAfrique, Dr. Olakunle Oladehin, said this partnership a strategic move that will encourage the craft by providing necessary advanced funding to help artistes in their promotions, and also ease off the worry associated with a lack of financial support especially for independent artistes.

He noted that the legend, Mike Okri, has experience under his belt and a track record of delivering quality music, adding that the decision to bank on Mike Okri comes from the review of his existing catalogue, and the projection of his current body of work, including upcoming collaborations with household names like Omawumi, Yemi Alade and Seyi Shay. For Mike Okri, this is a timely and innovative support.

He expressed that it is a great way to sustain the music industry, which has changed a lot from the early years of his career. As part of TuneAfrique’s growth strategy, the structural unit inhouse has expanded by the appointment of two new members of the team to serve in the capacity of Artiste and Label Services Directors; Hembadoon Peter-Thomas, a Singer-Songwriter and PR executive for the Nigeria and Anglophone West Africa arm, and Folami Ayedun for the UK and other regions arm.

The addition is meant to help the organization position itself further by providing unique services to support the technical offerings it has worked tirelessly to perfect over the last four years of its creation, Dr Oladehin said. In a statement, Peter-Thomas noted that the organization has a lot of activities in focus for Artiste development, “TuneAfrique offers stand-out services, the technological know-how inhouse is being backup up by these other innovative support offers. The goal is to bridge the gap and allow artistes from every generation and every genre benefit from their craft, as long as the content is viable.

We are also expanding the reach to inner cities, recently having visited underground artistes in Jos and Makurdi, we are teaching people how to monetize their music and also providing the options that will enable them to actually do so”. Mr Ayedun added that the reach is global, “We are the bridge between artists and the digital music space, our ability to take the music to different audiences across the world is backed by the ability to support them in targeting the market and identifying the core audience through things like play listing and artiste spotlighting”. For TuneAfrique, this is a journey of a thousand miles coming together after the much intended sacrifice.

Emphasis on the technology provided on the backend, combined with the services on the front end, is sure to make the organization stand out even more, and perhaps this is exactly what artistes in the Nigerian music industry need now, in order to compete on the world stage.

