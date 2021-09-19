Body & Soul

TuneCore strenghtens commitments to support African artistes in new radio show

Leading digital music distribution company TuneCore has announced the debut of a new radio program on Urban 96.5FM Lagos. The new radio show, Major Stage, powered by TuneCore is one of the ways which TuneCore is reaffirming its commitment to supporting independent artists in Africa.

 

The weekly radio show will showcase trending songs from TuneCore artists, curated feature playlists, and interviews with creators. TuneCore, owned by global digital music company Believe, expanded operations into Africa earlier this year.

 

According to Head of TuneCore, West and East Africa, Chioma Onuchukwu TuneCore artists in Africa will be able to connect with more fans and achieve greater brand awareness on Urban 96.5FM, which has over 3 million daily listeners, in addition to distributing to streaming platforms and accessing the independent artist program.

 

“At TuneCore, our core focus is independent artists, and this radio program is one of the ways we are demonstrating

 

TuneCore’s commitment to supporting and nurturing outstanding African artists. In addition to curated playlists; Major Stage, Powered by TuneCore will feature interviews with artists and other creators, talking about their music and careers.” The new listening experience with TuneCore will make its debut on 23rd September 2021.

