Tunis Africa Business Meetings set for December

All is set for the 2022 edition of the Africa Business Meetings in Tunis, the Tunisian capital. The event will hold between December 6 and 7, as part of the efforts by Tunisia government to enhance business relationships between it and other African countries. The Tunisian Embassy and the Tunisian Export Promotion Center (CEPEX), in partnership with GIZ are organising the event.

Speaking on the event, the Tunisian Embassy in Nigeria Head of Trade Office, Mr. Mohamed Sellami, said that the Tunisia Africa Business Meetings is a major event for business networking and partnership in Africa which intends to generate more than 1000 pre-arranged B2B meetings through the participation of more than 200 Tunisian firms and 100 purchasers and economic operators from more than 20 sub-Saharan African countries.

