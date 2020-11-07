Travel & Tourism

Tunisia to host e-business meeting on tourism, others

As part of the efforts to develop exchanges with African countries in the area of tourism, agriculture and other businesses, the Tunisian Export Promotion Centre is organising Tunisia Africa Ebusiness Meetings. This three-day e-meeting, which is scheduled to hold between November 18 and 20, is in collaboration with the German Cooperation Office, GIZ.

Speaking on the e-meeting, the Head of Tunisia Trade Office in Nigeria, Mr. Mohamed Sellami, said: “Tunisia Africa E-business Meetings is a virtual B2B event aimed at linking Tunisian exporters with their partners from sub- Saharan Africa in various sectors of activity: Agrifood, construction, building, public works and heavy equipment (BTP), mechanical and electrical industries, textiles and clothing, health services, vocational training, education and higher education, as well as ICT, among others. “It will be organised via an electronic business matching platform.

This platform will allow registered companies to have an individual list of contacts according to the sectors and areas of its interest On how it works, Sellami said: “The first step of the registration of the participant consists in creating a B2Match user account on the platform by putting the email address and a password (of his or her choice) or it can be done through the LinkedIn account.

“The participant has to complete the required information on the event registration form: Name, first name, position, telephone, company name, type of the organism, description of the activity, postal address, company logo, field of activity, profile picture, and other required information.

Once the participant is registered, he or she will be able to plan his or her presence and define her/his agenda.” The subscription in this event is free and must be done through; https://tunisia-africa-meetings- 2020.b2match.io.

