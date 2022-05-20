Tunji Akinosi: The Man Who Will Dazzle All In House Of Reps In 2023!

The Nigerian political scene has taken a new dimension as the nation is searching for politicians with the pre-requisite qualifications and experiences to chart a new course for the acclaimed big brother of Africa for development purposes to meet up with other more progressive nations of the world.

For the people of Ado-Odo/Ota Federal Constituency in Ogun State, time has come to put forward a man that can bring his training and experiences to bear to make the Constituency the envy of others from 2023 as a member of the Federal House of Representatives.

That man is Olatunji Akinosi, who has promised to work hard to attract development to Ado-Odo/Ota Federal Constituency as soon as he steps into the green chamber as the representative of his people.

For the records, Olatunji Akinosi is a Fellow of the Nigeria Society of Engineers, A Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute (UK), and A Fellow of the Institute of Mechanical Engineering.

He holds A Master’s degree in Engineering(MEng) from Bells University, A Masters degree in Business Administration(MBA) from Babcock University and A Masters of Science Degree in Project Management(MSc) from the University of Essex, United Kingdom.

In his early days, He worked as a Civil Servant with the Ministry of Communications.

(Nipost central workshops, ijora Olopa. Lagos) Manning various roles between June 1987 – November 1997.

His versatility and practical experience saw him undertake construction projects in prominent cities pan Nigeria.

As a project manager, he pioneered the commencement of the Ogun-Guangdond Free Trade Zone which currently employs over 5,000 workers and is pivotal in promoting the echoes of free enterprise and free market in Nigeria.

His current role as Honorable State commissioner manning the Ministry of Forestry in Ogun State put to task his resilience and tenacious spirit.

Managing 9 forest reserves covering 2,731.62 SqKm (273,162 Hectares).

A firm believer in the power of agriculture to develop and boost economies, Olatunji Akinosi had served in 2008- 2011 as Commissioner for Agriculture Ogun state where he worked with his team to implement the FADAMA project which was aimed at empowering small-holder farmers to enhance food security and reduce rural poverty and was appointed head of all commissioners for agriculture across the south western states.

As a result of his leadership, the Fadama 2 project in Ogun State was adjudged to be 94% successful having won three awards in its first year.

As the chairman responsible for the Ogun State Agricultural land Allocation, he ensured an equitable and fair distribution of land resources in a way that ensured that the people and their interests were primary.

His advent into politics was borne out of his passion for assisting the downtrodden, his contributions saw him emerge as the Ado-odo/ota local government chairman where he inculcated strategies to improve the internally generated revenue system of the local government. He also implemented the “back to farm” project in where he encouraged people to adopt mechanized farming as a means of livelihood.

Olatunji Akinosi Is a man of character, seasoned administrator and experienced in various spheres of life.

He is a technocrat, a proactive politician and proven problem solver.

Olatunji Akinosi is COREN registered and Certified Engineer, a Rotarian and a Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary International.

Akinosi said recently that; “my plan is to move to the Federal House of Representatives in 2023 to show the stuff I am made of.

“I want to join hands with the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who will get a second term from the people by the grace of God based on his performances in his first term in office, to make Ado-Odo/Ota the best Constituency in the state and even in the South West.”

Akinosi promised to touch all aspects of life including agriculture, women and youth empowerment, infrastructure development, security, education and sports development amongst several others too numerous to mention, but are in his blueprint.

