Tunubu to commission Kano Campaign Office donated by Inuwa Waya

A former gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kano, Alhaji Inuwa Waya, has donated his campaign office to the party’s presidential candidate, Ahmad Bola Tunubu.

The campaign office, with a 10,000 capacity seater hall, is expected to be commissioned personally by the APC presidential hopeful, Bola Tunubu in the next few weeks.

Speaking, while receiving the campaign office situated around Zaria Road, the Kano Coordinator of Bola Ahmad Tunubu Presidential Campaign, Alhaji Baffa Babba DanAgundi, said Waya has shown clear maturity in his party politics.

“This is a Man (Inuwa Waya) who was asked by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to drop his governatorial ambition midway for his Deputy Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and he did so without any hesitation and today instead of forgetting about everything about the party he is still donating his campaign office,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...