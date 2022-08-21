Politics

Tunubu to commission Kano Campaign Office donated by Inuwa Waya

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

A former gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kano, Alhaji Inuwa Waya, has donated his campaign office to the party’s presidential candidate, Ahmad Bola Tunubu.

The campaign office, with a 10,000 capacity seater hall, is expected to be commissioned personally by the APC presidential hopeful, Bola Tunubu in the next few weeks.

Speaking, while receiving the campaign office situated around Zaria Road, the Kano Coordinator of Bola Ahmad Tunubu Presidential Campaign, Alhaji Baffa Babba DanAgundi, said Waya has shown clear maturity in his party politics.

“This is a Man (Inuwa Waya) who was asked by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to drop his governatorial ambition midway for his Deputy Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and he did so without any hesitation and today instead of forgetting about everything about the party he is still donating his campaign office,” he said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

