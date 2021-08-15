Sports

Turkey: Akintola targets dream debut against  Fenerbahce

Nigerian forward, David Akintola, has set his sights on an impressive competitive debut for Turkish side Adana Demirspor in their tricky Turkish Super Lig opener against Fenerbahce on Sunday.

Akintola, who joined the side from Danish club Mitjjylland for €1m, was impressive in their 1-1 friendly draw against champions Besiktas on August 6.

The 25-year-old is no stranger to the Turkish Super Lig having featured for Hatayspor in the 2020/21 season scoring seven goals and providing seven assists from the wings, helping them finish a decent sixth on the league table.

The pacy forward will be hoping to start his league debut with a goal against their more illustrious opponent.

Akintola will be paired alongside Italian striker Mario Balotelli and Britt Assombalonga as the newcomers hope to assert their authoring the league.

“We have the quality to get a result against Fenerbahce and I’m looking forward to the game,” the Nigeria said.

“Adana are keen on a positive campaign and our impressive run in pre-season gives us a good confidence ahead of the game against Fenerbahce.”

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce finished third last season – a major improvement over the previous two seasons.

