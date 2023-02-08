Turkey: Clock ticking for rescuers as quake toll nears 8,000

Rescuers are desperately searching for survivors in southern Turkey and northern Syria after two huge earthquakes on Monday.

More than 7,800 people have been killed, but there are warnings the death toll could continue to surge, reports the BBC.

As search efforts continue into a second freezing-cold night, time is running out for rescuers to find survivors under the rubble.

Relatives of victims who lived in collapsed buildings have joined frantic rescue efforts in one of the worst-hit Turkish cities, using pickaxes and crowbars.

Some anguished families have said rescue services took too long to respond in some areas.

The first 7.8 magnitude quake struck near Gaziantep in the early hours of Monday, followed by a 7.5 magnitude tremor hours later.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent condolences to his Syrian counterpart over the deadly earthquake that has killed nearly 8,000 in Turkey and Syria.

“I am sure that under your leadership, the Syrian government and the people will overcome damage from the quake as quickly as possible and the lives of affected people will be stabilized,” Kim said in a voice message to Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday, state media reported.

Meanwhile, South Korea said it would offer $5m in emergency humanitarian assistance to Turkey, and dispatch 110 workers to support its search and rescue operations. Medical supplies will also be delivered, a spokesperson from its foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

