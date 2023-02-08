News

Turkey: Clock ticking for rescuers as quake toll nears 8,000

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Rescuers are desperately searching for survivors in southern Turkey and northern Syria after two huge earthquakes on Monday.
More than 7,800 people have been killed, but there are warnings the death toll could continue to surge, reports the BBC.
As search efforts continue into a second freezing-cold night, time is running out for rescuers to find survivors under the rubble.
Relatives of victims who lived in collapsed buildings have joined frantic rescue efforts in one of the worst-hit Turkish cities, using pickaxes and crowbars.
Some anguished families have said rescue services took too long to respond in some areas.
The first 7.8 magnitude quake struck near Gaziantep in the early hours of Monday, followed by a 7.5 magnitude tremor hours later.
Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent condolences to his Syrian counterpart over the deadly earthquake that has killed nearly 8,000 in Turkey and Syria.
“I am sure that under your leadership, the Syrian government and the people will overcome damage from the quake as quickly as possible and the lives of affected people will be stabilized,” Kim said in a voice message to Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday, state media reported.
Meanwhile, South Korea said it would offer $5m in emergency humanitarian assistance to Turkey, and dispatch 110 workers to support its search and rescue operations. Medical supplies will also be delivered, a spokesperson from its foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Queen ‘delighted’ after Harry, Meghan announce birth of baby girl

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Queen is “delighted” after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, Buckingham Palace has said. The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge also congratulated the couple on social media. The Queen’s 11th great-grandchild was born on Friday at a hospital in […]
News

Female lawyer found dead in high-profile case

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ecuador’s president has said a body found by authorities is that of a young female lawyer who went missing after visiting a police training school. He named the woman as María Belén Bernal, 34, who vanished 10 days ago after going to see her husband at the facility in the capital Quito, reports the […]
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

Posted on Author Our Reporters

New research has revealed that South African citizens and international tourists want to see an end to trophy hunting, in favour of wildlife-friendly experiences. This comes as South Africa opens-up consultation on its draft Conservation and Sustainable Use of South Africa’s Biodiversity white paper. World Animal Protection commissioned research into public attitudes towards trophy hunting, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica