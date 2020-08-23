News

Turkey detains 47 soldiers over 2017 failed coup

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Turkish prosecutors on Saturday ordered the detention of 47 military personnel over their suspected links to a network believed to be behind a coup attempt in 2016.
Police launched simultaneous operations in 40 provinces across the country to catch the suspects upon the order of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in the western province of Izmir, the NTV broadcaster reported.
The Police teams have already detained 36 of the suspects, it said.
On Tuesday, a large operation was conducted in 70 provinces to detain 141 military personnel, including soldiers on active duty, over their suspected connections with the network headed by the US-based Turkish cleric, Fethullah Gulen.
The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed and has been pushing for his extradition.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Blasphemy: Boko Haram leader, Shekau, condemns Kano death sentence

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says: ‘There is no difference between the “blasphemer” and those who sentenced him to death’ Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram terrorist sect, has condemned the plan to sentence a musician, identified as Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, to death for blasphemy. A Sharia Court in Kano State on Monday found Sharif-Aminu guilty of blasphemy for releasing […]
News

ICPC: We received 19, 381 petitions in 20 years

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Tuesday, has said it received about 19, 381 petitions in the last 20 years. The commission was established in 2000.   Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, who made the disclosure in Abuja, said out of the total number of petitions received from individuals […]
News

APC Caretaker Committe members meet Tinubu

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

In a move to pacify aggrieved chieftains of the party, members of Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday visited the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to address the teething issues that have threatened the existence of the party. The Committee members led by the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: