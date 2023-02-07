News

Turkey Earthquake: Bodies in street as death toll passes 7, 000

Bodies of people killed in the earthquake in southern Turkey on Monday are being left out on the street as the hunt continues for survivors.

More than 7,000 people are known to have died in Turkey and northern Syria, which was also devastated by the quake, reports the BBC.

The United Nations warned that thousands of children may be among the dead.

Monday’s 7.8 magnitude quake struck at 04:17 (01:17 GMT) near the city of Gaziantep.

A later tremor was nearly as big, with its epicentre in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras province.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a three-month state of emergency in the 10 provinces worst affected by the earthquake.

He said the measures would allow relief workers and financial aid into the affected regions but did not give further details.

Around 70 countries are sending aid to Turkey, but there is growing anger in some places that help is not arriving fast enough.

In the city of Antakya, some of the dead were left laid out on the pavement for hours as rescue workers and ambulances struggled to cope with the scale of the disaster.

Family members of those missing combed through the rubble looking for their loved ones. A group of men using sledgehammers and other tools found the bodies of a man and a young girl who were trapped. They called to official rescuers to use their power tools to help, but they said they had to concentrate on the living.

The men kept digging until the bodies were freed.

There is growing anger that there isn’t enough help. One woman told the BBC that rescuers came and took pictures of the building belonging to her boyfriend’s family where they believed 11 people were trapped, but they didn’t return.

 

Our Reporters

